Just a Month After Being Released in 2016 Murder Case, Mumbai Man Kills Another Woman

Just months after being released in a 2016 murder case, a man killed a woman sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai.

Forty-year-old Sagar Yadav was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing a woman in the Pant Nagar area in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Yadav, who was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Saturday, had been released from jail just a month ago after killing a woman in Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2016, an official told PTI.

“On October 2, a woman was found murdered with her hands and legs tied with a belt and her head smashed with a stone. The post mortem report revealed she had been strangled. She was later identified as Shobha Soni (52), a rag picker," he said.

Yadav was tracked on the basis of CCTV footage and held from near a liquor vend in Mankhurd, he said.

According to reports, the victim’s family had severed ties with her after she married against their wishes. Shobha Soni and her husband were estranged, and she had lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after which she had to resort to begging in order to survive, the Times of India reported.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police investigated surveillance footage around the crime scene and discovered images of the accused arriving at the scene.

“On the basis of what could be seen in surveillance footage, we made notes on the culprit’s appearance, his gait and hairdo. Based on these leads, we made enquiries in shops around and examined every route that led to the crime scene. The accused had been spotted moving around on pavements across the eastern suburbs and also at Mahim and Bandra-Kurla Complex,” Inspector Ghanshyam Nair of crime branch was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Yadav was apprehended near a liquor vend in Mankhurd on Saturday after being tracked down using CCTV footage. He was handed over to Pant Nagar Police Station officials, where a murder case has been filed against him.

During interrogation, Sagar Yadav told police that he knew the victim and that she and her accomplice had looted him in 2011. Sagar Yadav allegedly confessed to killing her as a form of retaliation.

