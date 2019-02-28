LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Just Days After Crackdown on its Members, Govt Imposes Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Image for representation
Jammu: Days after launching crackdown on separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday banned it under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, officials said.

A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The separatist group is alleged to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country and is in close touch with militant outfits.

Over 150 Jamaat leaders, including its chief, were arrested a few days ago in nocturnal raids across Kashmir. Most of those arrested are from the Jamaat, some of them are its senior-most leaders. The Police are calling these arrests as “preparations” for the upcoming polls.

Senior police officers News18 spoke to say that the Jamaat has actively been fuelling militancy. The Jamaat, interestingly, has fought Parliamentary and assembly polls, however, officially maintains distance from armed insurgency.

An Islamic-political organisation and social conservative movement, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) was founded during British India in 1941 by Abul Ala Maududi, an Islamic theologian and socio-political philosopher. Along with the Muslim Brotherhood, (Ikhwan al-Muslimin, founded in 1928 Egypt), JeI was a first of its kind organisation to develop "an ideology based on the modern revolutionary conception of Islam.”

Following the partition of India in 1947, JeI split into separate independent organisations in India and Pakistan—Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind—respectively.

Like the RSS, the Jamaat is a cadre-based organisation and has deep roots in Kashmir.
