Just in Time: Nurse Gives Birth Hours after Reaching Kochi Harbour from Maldives on INS Jalashwa

A nurse who returned to India from Maldives in INS Jalashwa gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday evening. Sonia Jacob, a resident of Thiruvalla and works as a nurse in the island nation, gave birth through the Caesarean section.

Jacob was one among the 19 pregnant women who were repatriated from Maldives on INS Jalashwa. A total of 698 Indian citizens reached Kochi harbour on Sunday morning completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jacob’s husband, Shijo K Mathew, thanked the authorities for bringing his wife back just in time. “We are really happy that the delivery happened after she reached our home state. If it was in Male, there wouldn’t have been anyone to take care of them and I can't even go from here right now. We are really thankful for this. It would have been really difficult otherwise," Mathew said.

This is the first child of the couple, married for six years. "There were complications and my wife had to undergo abortions. So we were really worried and so happy that the baby was born after she reached Kerala."

Dr Praveen Kumar, managing director of Kinder Hospital where Jacob had her delivery, said the woman had to go on labour at a premature stage, but the baby is healthy. “The boy weighs 2.89 kg. Since the delivery was done at 34 weeks, the baby has been kept in neonatal intensive care unit."

Jacob started feeling uneasy soon after she completed the immigration process at the port.

In an ambulance, she was first taken to the Mattancherry Women and Child Hospital from where she went a private hospital where the baby was finally born at 5.40pm.