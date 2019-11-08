Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Just the Right Thing to Do': Nirmala Sitharaman's Message to Parents of Wailing Kids at Faridabad Event

The event was attended by the officers passing out as the 69th batch of IRS (Customs and Central Excise), along with their family members. The proceedings began and a few children in the audience were heard crying.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Just the Right Thing to Do': Nirmala Sitharaman's Message to Parents of Wailing Kids at Faridabad Event
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in Delhi (Twitter/ANI)

Faridabad: Some may not like wailing kids, but it didn't seem to bother Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officers on Friday.

The event was attended by the officers passing out as the 69th batch of IRS (Customs and Central Excise), along with their family members. The proceedings began and a few children in the audience were heard crying, while some talked on, even as the parents tried hard to calm them.

Attempts by organisers also seemed to fail as the children continued with their act, and for some time it did seem like matters may be going out of hand. However, as Sitharaman took stage, she sought to reassure the anxious parents saying that bringing children to such events was the "right thing to do".

"In whatever faint way, it will be in their minds and serve as a motivation for the generation next... So I don't want anyone to feel guilty if their children are making noise. I only wait for the day when those children join the next set of pass outs," she said as the audience broke into an applause.

"A special mention of the families that have come with children, its just the right thing to do. It's an occasion for families for the young minds and for every member to feel very proud that after a very rigorous course, the member of the family is passing out to serve the nation," she said.

She added that this was motivation that no child - however young he or she may be - should be kept away from. Unperturbed by the distraction, Sitharaman delivered her full speech.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram