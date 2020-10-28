Just Three of Eight Zones in Bengaluru Have Managed to Contain Covid-19 Deaths Below One Percent

Out of the eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones, just three have been able to reign in the Covid-19 fatalities below one percent of the total infection rate, as instructed by the Centre and state government. Notably, in Bengaluru urban district, the total death rate among coronavirus patients is 1.1 percent and the percentage of cured stands at 83.

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, districts like Bidar, Gadag, Davanagere have been able to limit the spread of the infection, districts such as Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada saw high percentage of deaths. Over the past week, the three zones of BBMP clocked over 30 deaths each. RR Nagar, West, South, East and Dasarahalli are the zones that have a fatality rate of more than one percent. Meanwhile, the three zones which have managed to contain the death rate are Bommanahalli,

Yelahanka and Mahadevapura.

P Manivannan, in-charge of Bommanahalli zone told the publication that they have constituted a different team for the management of hospitals and added that this team is in frequent touch with patients or their caregivers to find out if they are receiving the required treatment in hospitals.

He further said that officials are auditing the causes behind each death to ascertain whether the death was because of slips by the hospital staff, failure on part of caregivers to admit the person or the lapse of BBMP team.

Manoj Kumar Meena, in-charge of East Zone told Bangalore Mirror that it is possible to reduce the death rate if late detection and reporting is brought down. Meena added that one of the primary causes for the high mortality rate in the zone is owing to the fact that key hospitals are situated in the area.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 3,691 new coronavirus cases and 44 fatalities, taking the tally to 8,09,638 and toll to 10,991, the health department said. The cumulative infections constitute 7,27,298 discharges cumulatively including 7,740 on Tuesday and 71,330 total active cases including 944 in the ICU.

Of the fresh new, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,874 fresh cases and 24 deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,29,250 infections, 3,778 deaths, 2,78,843 discharges including 4,446 on Tuesday and 46,628 active cases.