Justice AK Sikri Breaks Down as Lawyers Bid Emotional Farewell to SC Judge
Justice Sikri was sitting with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi when a bunch of lawyers showed up to bid warm farewell to the outgoing judge.
File image of Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri.
New Delhi: Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri broke down as lawyers in the Supreme Court bid adieu to the judge on his last day in office on Wednesday.
Justice Sikri was sitting with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi when a bunch of lawyers showed up to bid warm farewell to the outgoing judge.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stood up first to express gratitude on behalf of the lawyers in the Supreme Court. "We are all going to miss you in this building," said the government’s law officer.
Interestingly, the SG was followed by a lawyer called Arjun Sikri.
"Oh… So you are Arjun Sikri," quipped Justice Sikri as the lawyer said they were all thankful to have an upright and strong judge like him.
Advocate Ashok Arora and Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna followed suit in expressing gratitude.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh stood up to say that he hoped Justice Sikri will continue teaching in the Delhi University's Law Faculty.
By this time, tears welled up in Justice Sikri's eyes. "Definitely… that's my real asset," replied the judge.
Wiping his tears while getting up, Justice Sikri thanked all the members of the Bar and left the court for the last time as a judge.
