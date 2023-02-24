Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Gujarat HC

Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday, a day before the incumbent chief justice demits office.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter that Justice Desai, the senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, has been appointed as its acting chief justice with effect from February 26.

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sonia Gokani will demit office on February 25 upon attaining the age of 62 years. She was appointed to the post on February 12.

At present, she is the only woman chief justice of a high court. India has 25 high courts.

Another woman judge, Justice Sabina, is the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Acting chief justices are usually appointed in high courts in the event of the incumbent chief justice either retiring or being elevated to the Supreme Court. Acting chief justices hold charge until a regular chief justice is posted based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

