Justice Can't Be Hurried, Instant Justice Isn't Desirable, Says Incoming Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designate SA Bobde is disinclined to the idea of “instant justice” and believes that justice should not be unduly hurried for the larger good.

Nineteen days before CJI Ranjan Gogoi hands over the baton to him, Justice Bobde made it clear that the only reasons why courts exist is to deliver justice.

"The highest priority of any judicial system has to be justice and at no cost it can be sacrificed for anything else because that is the reason for the existence of courts and if that is sacrificed, the rest does not matter, the only goal is justice," he said on Wednesday.

Justice Bobde judge also favoured decisions by courts in a reasonable time, but cautioned against hurried adjudications.

"In that process (to deliver justice), you have to ensure that it is delivered in reasonable time. We cannot have instant justice. Instant justice has very bad connotation in this world. So, justice cannot be unduly delayed and it cannot be unduly hurried. It must come in due time," he said.

Justice Bobde also said that extensive criticism on social media bothers judges of the Supreme Court as well.

On the issue of a large number of vacancies of judges in courts across the country and the lack of infrastructure, Justice Bobde said he would take to the "logical end" the steps taken by Gogoi in this regard.

Gogoi had taken note of vacancies and lack of infrastructure in courts and has been monitoring them by issuing directions to all the states and their respective high courts to do the needful within a fixed timeline.

Justice Bobde, who will have a tenure of over 17 months as the CJI, is due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.