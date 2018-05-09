English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justice Chelameswar Breaks From Tradition, Says No to His Own Farewell
Sources tell News18 that the judge claimed he was not comfortable with such events, and cited how he did not want a farewell function even when he was transferred from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
File photo of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
New Delhi: In a departure from convention, Justice J Chelameswar has declined to attend the farewell function to be organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) citing personal reasons.
Sources tell News18 that the judge claimed he was not comfortable with such events, and cited how he did not want a farewell function even when he was transferred from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Justice Chelameswar, the most senior judge in the Court, retires on June 22 but the event has to be organised on May 18 because the apex court breaks for summer vacation from May 19.
SCBA president Vikas Singh confirmed to News18 that Justice Chelameswar has declined to attend his farewell. "I had personally spoken to him but he has said no," Singh told News18.
The executive committee of the Bar association is expected to meet Justice Chelameswar again to persuade him. The lawyers, however, expressed reservations whether they will be able to do so.
Justice Chelameswar, who has hit the headlines more often than not as being the dissenting voice in the highest judiciary, was recently at the forefront of the unparalleled press conference of the judges. The media was briefed at his official residence.
Last month, at a public function, the judge had made it clear that he was not averse to putting his views about the judiciary in public domain and that he wanted the system to be fixed for public good.
Justice Chelameswar had also refused to act as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) — a position meant for the most senior judge in the Supreme Court. He declined a similar position in state legal services authority too.
