Justice Chelameswar Opens up About Historic Press Conference on CJI Dipak Misra and Its Impact

Outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar believes that the judges’ press conference and his questioning of the institution over certain issues has made a “good beginning” by triggering off a nationwide debate.Speaking to CNN-News18, Justice Chelameswar said that his candor has generated a debate in the nation and that changes can come only after debates happen.Asked whether his questioning the system has brought about changes, Justice Chelameswar replied: “I cannot say whether it has brought about changes or not but at least there is an intense debate that’s going on in this country over these things. That itself, in my opinion, is a good beginning.”He added that it is only out of a debate a change can come. “Even to create a Constitution, it requires two years if debate. So for any change, a debate is required. And these are all issues which touch the nation and naturally the nation has to debate it. And that debate has been triggered off,” said the judge on the eve of his retirement.When asked if CJI Dipak Misra has been receptive to the grievances raised by the four most senior judges in the January 12 press conference, Justice Chelameswar said: “To some extent, yes.”Questioned if the judges too are debating the issues raised by him, Justice Chelameswar responded: “Yes, it has happened. It is happening.”He maintained that although he cannot say that an absolute change has been ushered in as far as the issues of distribution of cases in the Supreme Court is concerned but a “beginning has been made”.“We raised certain issues and some debate is taking place. Certain actions have been initiated. That’s all I can say about it. I cannot say if there is a course of correction or this and that…” said Justice Chelameswar.