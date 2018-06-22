English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justice Chelameswar Opens up About Historic Press Conference on CJI Dipak Misra and Its Impact
Justice Chelameswar said that his candor has generated a debate in the nation and that changes can come only after debates happen.
File photo of Justice Jasti Chelameswer. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar believes that the judges’ press conference and his questioning of the institution over certain issues has made a “good beginning” by triggering off a nationwide debate.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Justice Chelameswar said that his candor has generated a debate in the nation and that changes can come only after debates happen.
Asked whether his questioning the system has brought about changes, Justice Chelameswar replied: “I cannot say whether it has brought about changes or not but at least there is an intense debate that’s going on in this country over these things. That itself, in my opinion, is a good beginning.”
He added that it is only out of a debate a change can come. “Even to create a Constitution, it requires two years if debate. So for any change, a debate is required. And these are all issues which touch the nation and naturally the nation has to debate it. And that debate has been triggered off,” said the judge on the eve of his retirement.
When asked if CJI Dipak Misra has been receptive to the grievances raised by the four most senior judges in the January 12 press conference, Justice Chelameswar said: “To some extent, yes.”
Questioned if the judges too are debating the issues raised by him, Justice Chelameswar responded: “Yes, it has happened. It is happening.”
He maintained that although he cannot say that an absolute change has been ushered in as far as the issues of distribution of cases in the Supreme Court is concerned but a “beginning has been made”.
“We raised certain issues and some debate is taking place. Certain actions have been initiated. That’s all I can say about it. I cannot say if there is a course of correction or this and that…” said Justice Chelameswar.
Also Watch
Speaking to CNN-News18, Justice Chelameswar said that his candor has generated a debate in the nation and that changes can come only after debates happen.
Asked whether his questioning the system has brought about changes, Justice Chelameswar replied: “I cannot say whether it has brought about changes or not but at least there is an intense debate that’s going on in this country over these things. That itself, in my opinion, is a good beginning.”
He added that it is only out of a debate a change can come. “Even to create a Constitution, it requires two years if debate. So for any change, a debate is required. And these are all issues which touch the nation and naturally the nation has to debate it. And that debate has been triggered off,” said the judge on the eve of his retirement.
When asked if CJI Dipak Misra has been receptive to the grievances raised by the four most senior judges in the January 12 press conference, Justice Chelameswar said: “To some extent, yes.”
Questioned if the judges too are debating the issues raised by him, Justice Chelameswar responded: “Yes, it has happened. It is happening.”
He maintained that although he cannot say that an absolute change has been ushered in as far as the issues of distribution of cases in the Supreme Court is concerned but a “beginning has been made”.
“We raised certain issues and some debate is taking place. Certain actions have been initiated. That’s all I can say about it. I cannot say if there is a course of correction or this and that…” said Justice Chelameswar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister