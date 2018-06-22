English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justice Chelameswar Retires From SC, Says Will Never Fight Polls or Join Politics
When asked if he would support any candidate in the latter’s political endeavours, Justice Chelameswar replied in negative. “No politics of any kind for me…in any form of electoral politics, it is a no,” he added.
New Delhi: “I will never join electoral politics… I will never fight elections,” Justice J Chelameswar has declared.
Amid speculation over whether the outgoing Supreme Court judge was interested in making politics his second inning, Justice Chelameswar has cleared the air by stating it emphatically that he would never join politics.
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Justice Chelameswar ruled out any possibility of his either joining any political party or floating a political outfit of his own in future.
“I am not going to join any political party…nor will I contest elections. No…I will not make anything like that (a political party),” he told CNN-News18.
When asked if he would support any candidate in the latter’s political endeavours, Justice Chelameswar replied in negative. “No politics of any kind for me…in any form of electoral politics, it is a no,” he added.
Justice Chelameswar added that for him, definition of ‘politics’ was a broader one. “Even a discussion of the Constitution etc can be called as politics. Debates on various issues can be politics too. But as far as electoral politics is concerned, I am never going to join it,” he said.
Justice Chelameswar, who has already announced that he would not take up any post-retirement job from the government, was speaking on the eve of his retirement from the apex court.
His statement has come at a time when Abhay Mahadeo Thipsay, a former Judge of the Bombay and Allahabad High Courts, has recently joined Congress.
Minutes after the January 12 historic press conference was held at Justice Chelameswar’s official residence in New Delhi, Communist Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja had visited the judge. This sparked off rumours whether Justice Chelameswar is going to join politics after the tenure of his judgeship ends on June 22.
Justice Chelameswar has been known for an exceptionally eventful tenure in the Court wherein he raised questions over the Collegium system of appointing judges, went ahead with a press conference against the sitting Chief Justice of India and wrote letters reproaching the ‘governmental interference’ in judiciary’s affairs.
Also Watch
Amid speculation over whether the outgoing Supreme Court judge was interested in making politics his second inning, Justice Chelameswar has cleared the air by stating it emphatically that he would never join politics.
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Justice Chelameswar ruled out any possibility of his either joining any political party or floating a political outfit of his own in future.
“I am not going to join any political party…nor will I contest elections. No…I will not make anything like that (a political party),” he told CNN-News18.
When asked if he would support any candidate in the latter’s political endeavours, Justice Chelameswar replied in negative. “No politics of any kind for me…in any form of electoral politics, it is a no,” he added.
Justice Chelameswar added that for him, definition of ‘politics’ was a broader one. “Even a discussion of the Constitution etc can be called as politics. Debates on various issues can be politics too. But as far as electoral politics is concerned, I am never going to join it,” he said.
Justice Chelameswar, who has already announced that he would not take up any post-retirement job from the government, was speaking on the eve of his retirement from the apex court.
His statement has come at a time when Abhay Mahadeo Thipsay, a former Judge of the Bombay and Allahabad High Courts, has recently joined Congress.
Minutes after the January 12 historic press conference was held at Justice Chelameswar’s official residence in New Delhi, Communist Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja had visited the judge. This sparked off rumours whether Justice Chelameswar is going to join politics after the tenure of his judgeship ends on June 22.
Justice Chelameswar has been known for an exceptionally eventful tenure in the Court wherein he raised questions over the Collegium system of appointing judges, went ahead with a press conference against the sitting Chief Justice of India and wrote letters reproaching the ‘governmental interference’ in judiciary’s affairs.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ocean's 8 Film Review: All-Female Cast Let Down By Male Director and Production Crew
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister