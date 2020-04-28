Justice Datta Undertakes 3-Day Drive from Kolkata to Mumbai to Take Oath as Chief Justice of Bombay HC
Following his appointment by President R.N. Kovind on April 23, Chief Justice Datta embarked on the long journey from Kolkata to Mumbai as all flights were grounded in view of the lockdown.
A file image of Bombay High Court.
Mumbai: After a grueling 3-day road journey from Kolkata to Mumbai, Justice Dipankar Datta was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Bombay High Court here on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the new CJ at a function in Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Other prominent dignitaries present included Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Nana Patole, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, HC judges and other personalities.
