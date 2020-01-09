English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Justice DB Bhosale Resigns as Lokpal Member Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019.
File photo of Justice Dilip Bhosale. (Credits: Twitter)
New Delhi: Lokpal member Justice Dilip B Bhosale has resigned from his post, official sources said on Thursday.
Justice Bhosale has resigned from the post due to some personal reasons, the sources told PTI.
