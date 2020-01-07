Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Justice Delayed But Not Denied': Politicians Express Relief After Death Warrants Issued in Nirbhaya Case

A slew of political leaders from Union Minister Smriti Irani to Congress' Sushmita Dev said that the verdict was long-time coming and the struggles of the victim's family had finally come to fruition.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)

New Delhi: Seven years after the brutal gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya led to nationwide wide outrage, death warrants have been issued against all four death row convicts. The four death row convicts — Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta — will be executed on January 22.

A slew of political leaders reacted to the order even as the victim’s parents expressed relief and jubilation saying that justice had finally been served.

“Justice delayed but not denied,” Union Minister Smriti Irani said and added, “7 years ago when this crime took place it marred the conscience of the people and irrespective of our politics, we came together and we made the law stricter.”

Noting the families struggles Irani said that their tears of frustrations have finally paid off and the “mother’s torture has ended”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this that they will not be spared." Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also chimed in and said, "The whole country had been waiting for this (hanging of Nirbhaya convicts); it is a victory of law."

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev also express her happiness over the order as she said, “Her parents have fought a very long battle. I thank all the lawyers and judges.” Dev, however, added that changes still have to be brought in the legal system for faster adjudication in such cases.

Minister of State in Home Affairs Ministry G Kishan Reddy said, "Wait of the people for justice is over today. It's not about the execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest."

In a tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the verdict will only go towards empowering women and boosting the people's confidence in the judicial system.

Cricketer-turned-politician, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also tweeted expressing his jubilation over the order. “Finally! India’s daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya” his tweet reads.

The 23-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped and tortured on the night of December 16, 2012. 'Nirbhaya' (braveheart), as she came to be known around the country, succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital almost two weeks later.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

