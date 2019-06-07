English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Delhi HC
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Friday.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Justice Patel at a function held at Raj Niwas here. Earlier, Justice Patel was posted at the Jharkhand High Court.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of the Delhi government and other officials were present at the ceremony.
With an approved strength of 60, the Delhi High Court has a shortage of around 24 judges.
