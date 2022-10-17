CHANGE LANGUAGE
Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed as Next Chief Justice of India: Law Minister
Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed as Next Chief Justice of India: Law Minister

October 17, 2022

New Delhi, India

Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. (File photo: PTI)

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had recommended to the Centre the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as his successor

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had recommended to the Centre the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as his successor.

