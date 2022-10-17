Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed as Next Chief Justice of India: Law Minister

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had recommended to the Centre the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as his successor.

