English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justice Geeta Mittal First Woman Judge to Head J&K HC; Justice Menon to Become New Chief of Delhi HC
Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. On Saturday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC.
Justice Geeta Mittal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Justice Geeta Mittal was on Saturday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, becoming the first woman judge in the history to head it.
Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. On Saturday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC.
According to separate Law Ministry notifications, Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been posted as the new chief justice of the Delhi HC.
In a series of other appointments, Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa HC. He replaces Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court.
Justice Annirudha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Jharkhand HC.
An earlier recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Justice Bose as the chief justice of the Delhi HC was turned down by the government, citing lack of experience of the judge to head a high-profile HC.
Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Madras HC. She succeeds Justice Indira Banerjee, who has been elevated to the top court.
Justice M K Shah of the Gujarat HC has been elevated as chief justice of the Patna HC as the incumbent, Justice Menon, will now head the Delhi HC. Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Kerala HC has been elevated as its chief justice.
Also Watch
Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. On Saturday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC.
According to separate Law Ministry notifications, Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been posted as the new chief justice of the Delhi HC.
In a series of other appointments, Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa HC. He replaces Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court.
Justice Annirudha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Jharkhand HC.
An earlier recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Justice Bose as the chief justice of the Delhi HC was turned down by the government, citing lack of experience of the judge to head a high-profile HC.
Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Madras HC. She succeeds Justice Indira Banerjee, who has been elevated to the top court.
Justice M K Shah of the Gujarat HC has been elevated as chief justice of the Patna HC as the incumbent, Justice Menon, will now head the Delhi HC. Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Kerala HC has been elevated as its chief justice.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...