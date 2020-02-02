New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday told the Delhi High Court that there is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts to "frustrate mandate of law" by getting their execution delayed.

Mehta told Justice Suresh Kait that convict Pawan Gupta's move of not filing curative or mercy petition is deliberate, calculated inaction. "There is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design to frustrate mandate of law," Mehta told HC.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for convicts Pawan, Akshay and Vinay, questioned Delhi High Court's 'haste' in the matter. "Why only in this case there is a hurry? Justice hurried is justice buried," he said.

Singh further said that the convicts belong to poor, rural and Dalit families, and hence, "cannot be made to bear brunt of ambiguity in the law".

The high court is hearing Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The proceedings are currently underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.