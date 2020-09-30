Justice Is Served: Maha BJP Chief On Babri Case Verdict

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday welcomed the special court’s verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case, saying “justice has been served”. “The BJP welcomes the judgement to acquit the accused party leaders such as L K Advani, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti among others in the demolition of controversial structure in Ayodhya. The justice has been served in this case.

“The act of demotion was out of suppressed anger of the people but the then government framed BJP leaders,” he said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor