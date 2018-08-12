GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Justice Jhaveri Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice, Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri , in a brief ceremony held inside the premises of the Orissa high court.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Justice Jhaveri Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court
Image for representation.
Loading...
Cuttack: Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice in a brief ceremony held inside the premises of the high court here.

Justice Jhaveri was made Chief Justice of Orissa High Court last week, when the post fell vacant upon elevation of incumbent Justice Vineet Saran to the Supreme Court.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...