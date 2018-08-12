English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justice Jhaveri Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice, Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri , in a brief ceremony held inside the premises of the Orissa high court.
Cuttack: Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice in a brief ceremony held inside the premises of the high court here.
Justice Jhaveri was made Chief Justice of Orissa High Court last week, when the post fell vacant upon elevation of incumbent Justice Vineet Saran to the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
