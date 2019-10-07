Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari Sworn-in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Amaravati(AP): Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function in Vijayawada.

However, after the main function, the Governor had to administer the oath a second time inside the VIP room of Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, as Justice Maheshwari erroneously read "Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh" while being sworn-in the first time at the open ceremony.

Inside the VIP room, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and state Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam were present when the mistake was corrected.

Governor's Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena pointed out the mistake in the oath-taking and got it corrected.

Prior to his elevation, Justice Maheshwari served as a judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order appointing Justice Maheshwari as the first regular Chief Justice of AP High Court.

Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from a temporary premises in the Amaravati capital region.

Justice C Praveen Kumar held charge as acting Chief Justice till now.

