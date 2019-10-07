Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari Sworn-in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function in Vijayawada.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh High Court
Amaravati(AP): Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function in Vijayawada.
However, after the main function, the Governor had to administer the oath a second time inside the VIP room of Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, as Justice Maheshwari erroneously read "Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh" while being sworn-in the first time at the open ceremony.
Inside the VIP room, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and state Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam were present when the mistake was corrected.
Governor's Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena pointed out the mistake in the oath-taking and got it corrected.
Prior to his elevation, Justice Maheshwari served as a judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order appointing Justice Maheshwari as the first regular Chief Justice of AP High Court.
Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from a temporary premises in the Amaravati capital region.
Justice C Praveen Kumar held charge as acting Chief Justice till now.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A New OnePlus 7T Phone Lands on Amazon on October 10, And we Are as Perplexed as You Are
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son