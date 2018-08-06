Justice KM Joseph's Seniority Row: CJI Dipak Misra to Take up Matter With Centre

After a group of Supreme Court judges on Monday reached out to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on the question of ‘seniority’ Justice KM Joseph will enjoy in the Supreme Court, the latter has decided to take up the matter with the government.On Saturday, the government cleared the appointments and placed Justice Joseph’s name third in the notification, making him junior to the other two judges. This is expected to hamper his chances of being elevated to the post of CJI as well as head a Supreme Court bench.The CJI said he will also consult Attorney General on the issue.There is however no word yet on Tuesday’s swearing in.The Supreme Court collegium had first recommended Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Joseph’s name for elevation in January.However, after the government struck it down on the grounds that he lacked seniority and his elevation would lead to “over-representation” from Kerala, it was sent in July again along with the names of Madras HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran.The Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice’s elevation to the apex court had ended a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary.Justice Joseph had struck down the imposition of President’s Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 after the dismissal of a Congress government led by Harish Rawat.An earlier recommendation of the collegium to transfer Justice Joseph to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana high court on health grounds was kept pending by the government for a long time.The collegium on May 16 in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph’s name. But the recommendation was sent to the government in July.