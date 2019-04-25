English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justice NV Ramana Exits Panel Probing Sexual Harassment Allegations Against CJI Ranjan Gogoi
The complainant had on Wednesday objected to his presence on the panel and had claimed that he was a "close friend of the CJI and like a family member to him" and used to frequently visit his residence.
File photo of Justice NV Ramana.
Loading...
New Delhi: Justice NV Ramana has recused himself from the three-member panel constituted for an in-house inquiry into the sexual harassment charges levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former Supreme Court staffer.
The complainant had on Wednesday objected to his presence on the panel and had claimed that he was a "close friend of the CJI and like a family member to him" and used to frequently visit his residence.
She had also pointed out that on April 20, the day her affidavit was sent to the 22 Supreme Court judges, Justice Ramana had dismissed her allegations while speaking in Hyderabad.
The panel, according to reports, will be reconstituted by Thursday evening by including a new SC judge into the committee.
The woman staffer who has accused the CJI stated that the enquiry committee constituted by the SC does not have majority woman members and an external member as mandated by the law under Visakha guidelines and the POSH Act.
It remains to be seen whether the new panel would meet these contentions raised by the former junior court assistant.
The in-house inquiry panel is separate to the three-member bench that has been conducting a daily hearing to verify if the allegations against the CJI is part of a "larger conspiracy" to frame him by "bench fixers and disgrunted employees".
A three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra has appointed former SC judge, Justice AK Patnaik, to probe the conspiracy angle.
The in-house panel was formed on Tuesday after a meeting of the full court, attended by all judges except the Chief Justice. Justice SA Bobde - next in seniority to Justice Gogoi - had picked the members. He will head the panel that also includes Justice Indira Banerjee.
"I picked Justice Ramana because he is next to me in seniority and Justice Banerjee because she is a woman judge," Justice Bobde had said.
The former employee of the top court had made the allegations last week in an affidavit sent to 22 judges of the top court.
The complainant had on Wednesday objected to his presence on the panel and had claimed that he was a "close friend of the CJI and like a family member to him" and used to frequently visit his residence.
She had also pointed out that on April 20, the day her affidavit was sent to the 22 Supreme Court judges, Justice Ramana had dismissed her allegations while speaking in Hyderabad.
The panel, according to reports, will be reconstituted by Thursday evening by including a new SC judge into the committee.
The woman staffer who has accused the CJI stated that the enquiry committee constituted by the SC does not have majority woman members and an external member as mandated by the law under Visakha guidelines and the POSH Act.
It remains to be seen whether the new panel would meet these contentions raised by the former junior court assistant.
The in-house inquiry panel is separate to the three-member bench that has been conducting a daily hearing to verify if the allegations against the CJI is part of a "larger conspiracy" to frame him by "bench fixers and disgrunted employees".
A three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra has appointed former SC judge, Justice AK Patnaik, to probe the conspiracy angle.
The in-house panel was formed on Tuesday after a meeting of the full court, attended by all judges except the Chief Justice. Justice SA Bobde - next in seniority to Justice Gogoi - had picked the members. He will head the panel that also includes Justice Indira Banerjee.
"I picked Justice Ramana because he is next to me in seniority and Justice Banerjee because she is a woman judge," Justice Bobde had said.
The former employee of the top court had made the allegations last week in an affidavit sent to 22 judges of the top court.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out For The Season Due to Shoulder Injury
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- Its Cricket Meets Bollywood as Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan Dance to Khalibali, See Video
- Sri Lanka Bombings: Why Five-Star Hotels are Favourite Targets of Terrorist Attackers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results