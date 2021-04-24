Justice NV Ramana Sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

In a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Justice Ramana took the oath in the name of God. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana is the first judge from Andhra Pradesh High Court to be the Chief Justice of India. He will have a tenure of one year four months as a CJI and will demit office on August 26, 2022. Born on August 27, 1957 his native village is in Ponnavaram Village situated in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.

Ramana began his career as a journalist for a leading Telugu newspaper before venturing into legal practice. On February 1983, he enrolled as a lawyer and practiced before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of India.

He was appointed as permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court from September 2, 2013 and further elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of India from February 17, 2014. During his tenure of over 7 years at the Supreme Court, Justice Ramana has authored 156 judgments.

