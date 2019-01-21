Justice Rajendra Menon May be Recommended by SC Collegium Soon But Slim Chances for Delhi Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium is likely to recommend elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon very soon. Sources indicated that Justice Menon's recommendation as a judge in the top court may happen within a month."His name was never dropped by the Collegium even though Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was much junior to him in terms of seniority, was elevated. There are enough signs that Justice Menon's name will be recommended by the Collegium when it meets next," sources told News18.They also pointed out that the Collegium, which comprises the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges, is mindful of the controversy that lingers following the last set of recommendations."Despite being the senior-most chief justice of a high court, Justice Menon is still to be elevated and hence, the Collegium would look forward to end this controversy by recommending him," added the sources.Another name in contemplation, sources said, will be Justice Surya Kant, who is currently the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. However, there is a slim chance of immediate elevation of the three other senior judges, who have Delhi High Court as their parent court.Justices Pradeep Nandarajog, S Ravindra Bhat and Gita Mittal may not make it to the Supreme Court in near future, given the adequacy of judges from Delhi in the Supreme Court at present.After the elevation of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the Supreme Court has four judges from Delhi — Justices AK Sikri, Sanjay K Kaul, Indu Malhotra and Khanna."Even after retirement of Justice Sikri in March, you will have three out of an approved strength of 31 judges from Delhi. Given the long-standing norm of regional representation, Delhi already has sufficient number of judges and the Collegium may give representation to other high courts," emphasised the sources.With the appointment of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Khanna, the present strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 28 out of a total of 31.A controversy had erupted after the Collegium reportedly dropped the names of Justices Pradeep Nandarajog and Rajendra Menon, which was principally agreed upon in a meeting of the Collegium in December.Instead, in January, recommendations were made for Justices Maheshwari and Khanna. Justice Khann stood at number 33 in all India seniority list of high court judges and questions were raised over his bypassing senior judges and chief justices of the high courts.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.