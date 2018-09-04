Justice Ranjan Gogoi to be Next Chief Justice of India After CJI Dipak Misra's Recommendation

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will become the next Chief Justice of India.Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Tuesday sent a letter to the central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3. The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI.News18 had reported on Saturday that Justice Dipak Misra has endorsed Justice Gogoi as his successor and the papers are getting finalised to be sent to the Union Law Ministry."The CJI’s letter maintains the continuity... there are no surprises there as to who will be the next CJI. Convention has been followed," a source in the Supreme Court told News18.According to the convention, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court is appointed the CJI, and Justice Gogoi by virtue of his seniority, was next in line.Earlier this week, the law ministry sent a formal letter to Justice Misra, seeking the name of his successor.The CJI has readied his recommendation in reply, naming Justice Gogoi.Justice Misra retires on October 2. As per convention, the outgoing CJI has to send his recommendation around a month before the end of his tenure.In the Second Judges Case in 1993, the majority had held that appointment to the office of the CJI should be of the senior most judge of the Supreme Court "considered fit to hold the office".Justice Gogoi was one of the four Supreme Court judges who held the unprecedented press conference in January this year, raising concerns about the administration of the apex court and the independence of judiciary.This unparalleled event fuelled the speculation if Justice Misra, who was tacitly under attack for administration of the Supreme Court, would still recommend Justice Gogoi as his successor.There were contemplations in the legal circle if Justice Gogoi could be superseded.Justice Gogoi is from Assam, and he headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation of National Register of Citizens to identify citizens and weed out illegally settled foreigners.The judge has been part of a body of important judgments and orders in the top court.His bench has been taking stock of the progress being made to appoint the Lokpal and Lokayuktas.In one of his rulings, Justice Gogoi had put curbs on public advertisements for glorifying politicians and laid down new norms.In Justice Karnan's contempt case, Justice Gogoi, along with Justice (since retired) J Chelameswar, had highlighted the necessity of revisiting the existing system of appointing changes and bringing in necessary reforms to keep the public confidence intact in the judiciary.Justice Gogoi, in another verdict, had also implored upon the government to redefine parameters of determining backwardness so that those really underprivileged and economically poor get the benefits.