Justice Ranjit Singh Commission Report Says Former Punjab ADGP 'Telling Lies' in Sacrilege Cases

Punjab’s former ADGP (law and order) Rohit Chaudhary has been accused by the Justice Ranjit Singh commission that is probing sacrilege cases and the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases of being completely evasive, telling lies and changing his statements. Chaudhary is now posted as ADGP (railways) in Patiala.In its interim report, the commission says, “This witness (Chaudhary) was apparently aware of much more details about the police action and about the handling of the situation, but had made an attempt to remain evasive. He is seen telling lies. He, being senior officer present in the vicinity ought to have acted pro-actively guiding the officers handling the ground situation and he did not do so.”The Commission says that the then Kotkapura SAD MLA Mantar Singh Brar had submitted ‘made up’ statements before it.It was Brar who had told then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on phone during the previous night of firing at Kotkapura chowk on October 14, 2015, that protesters need to be dispersed in view of the alarming situation, the commission has found.Whereas Brar had submitted before the commission that he was not able to contact the then chief minister at Chandigarh on the previous night.In case of the firing incident at Kotkapura Chowk, the commission has recommended an FIR for attempt to murder and other offences against the police officials.Not only did the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission recommended FIR and further investigation against the Punjab police officers responsible for the October 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents but it has also recommended action against Punjab Department of Home functionaries for not taking appropriate action against erring cops.Two persons had died in the Behbal Kalan firing incident while protesting against sacrilege of the holy Sikh scripture Shri Guru Granth Sahib along with others.One victim had received bullet injuries in the thigh in Kotkapura police firing.The commission has also recommended that role of the commando police for use of indiscriminate lathi charge causing injuries to a number of persons also require investigation which has not been done till date.“At least all these persons are responsible for causing hurt/grievous hurts to a number of persons at Behbal Kalan,” said the report.As per the commission’s report, “In view of the evidence coming before the commission, Charanjit Singh Sharma (CW-83 and then Moga SSP), Inspector Pardip Singh (CW-80), SI Arriarjit Singh (CW-21), SSP Bikramjit Singh (CW-65) be named as accused in FIR No. 130 police station Baja Khanna and their role be thoroughly investigated which has not happened so far.”The investigation in some case of sacrilege is being done by CBI which has refused to share the details with the Commission. In fact CBI has done nothing to further the investigation and has been following the Punjab police in this regard, said the Commission.The Commission also found that police and the administration was unable to act against Dera Premis.Probing the role of Punjab Police, the commission said it soft paddled these investigations and the then government did not do anything in this regard.