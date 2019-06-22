English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justice RS Chauhan Sworn in as Telangana HC Chief Justice; KCR, Assembly Speaker PS Reddy Present
Before Governor ESL Narasimhan administered Justice Chauhan's oath of office, he was serving as acting Chief Justice of the state High Court.
Newly appointed Chief Justice of Telangana HC and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan. (Image: Twitter/ @TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office to Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekar Rao, legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.
Justice R S Chauhan was earlier the acting Chief Justice.
