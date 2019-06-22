Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Justice RS Chauhan Sworn in as Telangana HC Chief Justice; KCR, Assembly Speaker PS Reddy Present

Before Governor ESL Narasimhan administered Justice Chauhan's oath of office, he was serving as acting Chief Justice of the state High Court.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Justice RS Chauhan Sworn in as Telangana HC Chief Justice; KCR, Assembly Speaker PS Reddy Present
Newly appointed Chief Justice of Telangana HC and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan. (Image: Twitter/ @TelanganaCMO)
Loading...

Hyderabad: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office to Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekar Rao, legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

Justice R S Chauhan was earlier the acting Chief Justice.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram