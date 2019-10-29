Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Justice SA Bobde Appointed Next Chief Justice, Will Take Oath On November 18

A judge since 2000, Justice Bobde joined the Bombay High Court as an additional judge.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed a warrant appointing Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Bobde, the next senior-most judge in the Supreme Court pecking order after CJI Ranjan Gogoi, will take oath on November 18.

A judge since 2000, Justice Bobde joined the Bombay High Court as an additional judge. He was nominated as the Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice in October 2012. In April 2013, he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Bobde was part of the in-house panel that probed the allegations of sexual harassment against CJI Gogoi. He was also on the five-judge bench hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case that just concluded hearings and is expected to announce the verdict before CJI Gogoi’s retirement.

Justice Bobde’s term will end on April 23, 2021.

