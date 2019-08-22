Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Justice Sunil Gaur, Who Paved Way for Chidambaram's Arrest, Retires as Delhi High Court Judge

Justice Gaur had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.

PTI

August 22, 2019
New Delhi: Justice Sunil Gaur, who paved the way for former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case by dismissing his anticipatory bail plea, retired as a Delhi High Court judge on Thursday.

He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. Justice Gaur was elevated to the high court in April 2008. He was designated as a permanent judge on April 11, 2012.

During his tenure, he heard several other high profile cases. On Monday, he denied anticipatory bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

He had passed a judgement last year asking Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of Congress mouth piece National Herald, to vacate its office at ITO here. The decision was upheld by a division bench of the high court, but was put on hold by the Supreme Court in April this year. The matter is still pending in the apex court.

Justice Gaur also dealt with some issues arising out of corruption cases, including the money laundering case against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Denying anticipatory bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media case on Tuesday, the 62-year-old judge had described him as the "kingpin".

The Congress leader, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday night, moved the Supreme Court against the order. The apex court will hear Chidambaram's plea on Friday.

