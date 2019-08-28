Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Justice Sunil Gaur, Who Rejected Chidambaram’s Bail Plea, Appointed Chairman of PMLA Tribunal

Sunil Gaur had retired as an HC judge on August 23, two days after he rejected Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail and said called him the 'kingpin or key conspirator' in the INX Media case.

News18.com

August 28, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Justice Sunil Gaur, Who Rejected Chidambaram’s Bail Plea, Appointed Chairman of PMLA Tribunal
File photo of Delhi High Court.
Days after he paved the way for the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram by denying him interim bail, now-retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Sunil Gaur was on Wednesday appointed the chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Gaur is set to take over the post from September 23. He had retired as an HC judge on August 23, two days after he rejected Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail and said called him the “kingpin or key conspirator” in the INX Media case. The former high court judge also said that granting bail to Chidambaram would convey a wrong message to the society.

Earlier, he had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. Justice Gaur was elevated to the high court in April 2008. He was designated as a permanent judge on April 11, 2012.

Gaur started his career at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1984 and joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 1995.

During his tenure, he heard several other high profile cases. Last week, he had also denied anticipatory bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

He had passed a judgment last year asking Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of Congress mouth piece National Herald, to vacate its office at ITO, Delhi. The decision was upheld by a division bench of the high court, but was put on hold by the Supreme Court in April this year. The matter is still pending in the apex court.

Justice Gaur also dealt with some issues arising out of corruption cases, including the money laundering case against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

