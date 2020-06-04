'Justice Will Prevail': Kerala CM Says Police & Forest Dept's Probe into Elephant's Death Focusing on 3 Suspects

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said justice would prevail in a tragic incident in which a pregnant wild elephant suffered a painful death in the state after consuming a fruit laced with explosives.

"In a tragic incident in Palakkad district, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail," Vijayan said in a tweet.

He added that an investigation is underway and is focusing on three suspects. "The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice," he said in another tweet.

"We will also try to address the causes behind the increased incidences of human-wildlife conflict. Climate change could be adversely affecting both the local communities and animals," he added.





Vijayan's remarks came after the forest department on Thursday took one person into custody for questioning and said the elephant may have eaten jaggery-coated crackers that farmers use to ward off wild boars and not a pineapple as believed till now.

Officials said the person being questioned works at the farmland where the elephant was last seen. The elephant had died in the Velliyar River in Palakkad district on May 27. The animal entered the river and stood in the water for hours after it consumed the cracker-filled fruit.



Principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden Surendra Kumar said the elephant being fed a pineapple filled with crackers is just one of the possibilities, which has not been ruled out. “We don't have evidence of that yet,” he told News18.

The cracker is believed to have exploded inside the elephant’s mouth when it chewed the fruit. Its jaw was found broken. The cruelty of the act has caused global outrage and led to the Kerala forest department launching an investigation. The central government has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Vijayan also said that he was "saddened by the fact" that "some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign".

"Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half-truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities," he said, adding that Kerala is a society that respects outrage against injustice.