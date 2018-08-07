English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and KM Joseph Take Oath in SC as Per Order Notified by Centre
Justice Banerjee was the first to take oath followed by justices Saran and Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony started at 10.30 AM in the CJI's courtroom.
Justice KM Joseph (middle) as seen during his swearing-in ceremony on Aug 7, 2018.
New Delhi: Despite CJI Dipak Misra taking up Justice KM Joseph’s seniority issue with the Attorney General, on Tuesday Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and KM Joseph were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court in order of seniority notified by the Centre.
Justice Banerjee was the first to take oath followed by justices Saran and Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony started at 10.30 AM in the CJI's courtroom.
The oath was administered to the three judges by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in a packed courtroom in presence of all judges, law officers and advocates.
With the appointment of the three judges, the total strength of the judges in the apex court has gone up to 25 against the sanctioned strength of 31.
While Justice Banerjee, was the chief justice of Madras High Court, justices Saran and Joseph were chief justices of Orissa and Uttarakhand high courts respectively.
