Juvenile Accused in Shakti Mills Rape Forms Own Gang, Arrested Over Murder and Ransom Charges

One of the juveniles accused in 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape case was arrested again by Mumbai Crime Branch on charges of murder, attempt to murder, threats and ransom. The accused was identified as Aakash Jadhav, who is of 25 years now. Along with him, the crime branch also arrested Ankit Naik, 25.

Both Jadhav and Naik have recently been accused of brutally stabbing one Rizwan Qureshi, 28, in Bandra on February 28. Badly injured, Qureshi is still in the hospital, recovering from his wounds.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Akbar Pathan of Mumbai Crime Branch said, “We received information on the operations of a gang, which is spreading terror among people. We came to know that the accused are history sheeters, following which we laid a trap to nab them and arrested the two accused.”

According to senior police inspector Nandkumar Gopale of crime branch unit 9, the accused used to create panic and terror in the society. Jadhav, head of the gang, and Naik have several serious criminal cases registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai.

Jadhav was the juvenile accused in Shakti Mills gang rape case. The case pertains to the rape of a 22-year-old photojournalist, who had gone for an assignment inside the Shakti Mills compound along with a male colleague. Five accused, who were inside the compound, tied the male with ropes and raped the woman by turns. A juvenile then, Jadhav was sent to remand for correction and came out in a few years.

After coming out from the correction home, Jadhav formed his own gang. According to police officials, his gang became very dangerous and were involved in murder, attempt to murder, causing serious injuries, ransom and many more. The cops are further investigating the matter.