Juvenile Apprehended, 2 Arrested for Robbing Houses in South Delhi

Police recovered jewellery, cash, mobile phones and tools for breaking in from the three robbers who were linked to 11 cases of robbery.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Juvenile Apprehended, 2 Arrested for Robbing Houses in South Delhi
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended from south Delhi area for their alleged involvement in house robberies, police said Friday.

According to a senior police officer a resident of Khanpur complained to police about a robbery at his house on May 31.

The complainant told police that upon returning from a stroll at 5 am he found his house burgled.

"Police analysed CCTV footage of the area and identified Sourav, a resident of Budh Bazar in Sangam Vihar and one of the accused. He was later arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

Following Sourav's interrogation, co-accused Ajeet Chauhan was arrested and a juvenile apprehended, police said, adding the accused used to mortgage jewellery stolen from houses to a finance company.

Some jewellery, nine mobile phones, Rs 5,200 cash, one safe stolen from Sainik Farms area and house-breaking tools have been seized from the accused who were previously involved in 11 cases of robbery, police said.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
