Juvenile Apprehended, 2 Arrested for Robbing Houses in South Delhi

New Delhi: Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended from south Delhi area for their alleged involvement in house robberies, police said Friday.

According to a senior police officer a resident of Khanpur complained to police about a robbery at his house on May 31.

The complainant told police that upon returning from a stroll at 5 am he found his house burgled.

"Police analysed CCTV footage of the area and identified Sourav, a resident of Budh Bazar in Sangam Vihar and one of the accused. He was later arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

Following Sourav's interrogation, co-accused Ajeet Chauhan was arrested and a juvenile apprehended, police said, adding the accused used to mortgage jewellery stolen from houses to a finance company.

Some jewellery, nine mobile phones, Rs 5,200 cash, one safe stolen from Sainik Farms area and house-breaking tools have been seized from the accused who were previously involved in 11 cases of robbery, police said.