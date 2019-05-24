Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

17-Year-old Arrested for Murdering Gym Trainer & 'Tik Tok Star' in Delhi's Najafgarh

During investigation, police received a tip-off on Thursday that one of the accused who killed Mor would come to Dwarka area to meet his associate. Later, a trap was laid and at around 4:10 pm the juvenile was apprehended from near Golf Course Road, Dwarka.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
17-Year-old Arrested for Murdering Gym Trainer & 'Tik Tok Star' in Delhi's Najafgarh
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a 27-year-old gym trainer in Dwarka's Najafgarh area earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old accused, a resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended at around 4:10 pm on Thursday from Dhulsiras Mor near Dhulsiras village in Dwarka, they said.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The clothes worn by him at the time of the incident were also found, police said.

Mohit Mor, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was active on a social-networking app and had lakhs of followers. He was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday by three unidentified persons who came on a scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During investigation, police received a tip-off on Thursday that one of the accused who killed Mor would come to Dwarka area to meet his associate. Later, a trap was laid and at around 4:10 pm the juvenile was apprehended from near Golf Course Road, Dwarka, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the juvenile said due to some personal enmity he wanted to kill Mor and join a gang. Around one month ago, he came in contact with Sandeep and expressed his willingness to become their gang member, he said.

However, Sandeep called the juvenile on Tuesday and asked him to come at Bhukhandi Road near Dhansa Stand where Vikas and Malik were already present, the DCP said.

Sandeep gave them three pistols and also told them the address of a shop where Mor was present.

When they reached Lokesh Documents Centre, Shani Mandir Road in Najafgarh, the juvenile along with Malik and Vikas entered the shop where Mor was present. They allegedly fired around 13 bullets at Mor, following which he died on the spot. The accused then fled, the DCP said.

"The motive behind the killing was that one Mangu, who was killed earlier, had invested around Rs 30 lakh in a plot in Mohan Garden through Mor. After his death, Mor did not return that amount to Mangu's friends and instead took protection from Manjeet Mahal gang through Pradeep Solanki and Vikas Dalal," Yadav said.

After Dalal's death, Mangu's friends again demanded money from Mor and when he refused Sandeep planned to kill him, the DCP said.

Police are trying to nab the absconding accused who are suspected members of Nandu gang, they added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram