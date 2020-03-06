Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: In First Conviction, Two Juveniles Found Guilty by Alwar Justice Board

The two minors were part of a mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer in 2017. In August last year, six men who were accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: In First Conviction, Two Juveniles Found Guilty by Alwar Justice Board
A picture of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017.

Jaipur: In the first conviction for the horrific lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017, two minors have been found guilty in the case by a Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar, a senior police official said.

"The board convicted two minors on Thursday. Sentencing will be pronounced on Saturday," IG Jaipur S Sengathir said.

The two minors were part of a mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer in 2017.

In August last year, six men who were accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar and this is the first conviction in the case.

The six accused -- Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi -- were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.

The state government filed an appeal against the court order in the high court in October.

Khan, his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017.

Khan succumbed to his injuries on April 3 in a hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram