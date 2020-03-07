Juvenile Justice Board Defers Sentencing of Convicted Minors in Pehlu Khan Lynching Case
The Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday pronounced that the minors were part of a mob that had allegedly lynched 55-year-old Khan, a dairy farmer, in 2017. This is the first conviction in the sensational case.
A picture of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017.
Jaipur: Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred the judgment on the sentencing of two minors convicted by it in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017.
"The board deferred the judgment today (Saturday)," a senior police official said, adding that the verdict is likely to be delivered on the next date to be fixed by the court.
The JJB on Thursday pronounced that the minors were part of a mob that had allegedly lynched 55-year-old Khan, a dairy farmer, in 2017. This is the first conviction in the sensational case.
In August last year, six men who were accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court of Alwar.
The six accused - Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi - were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.
The state government filed an appeal against the trial court order in the Rajasthan high court in October.
Khan, his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017.
Khan died on April 3 in a hospital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Mistakes Priyanka Chopra's Dress for a Towel at Holi Bash
- Katrina Kaif Plays 'Dog and the Bone' on Sooryavanshi Sets, Akshay Kumar Cheers On
- ICC T20 World Cup | Parents in Attendance as Harmanpreet's India Prepare for Historic Final
- Hardik Pandya Set to Make Comeback Against South Africa
- Want to Buy and Invest in Cryptocurrencies in India? Four Things to Keep in Mind