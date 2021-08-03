Juvenile Kills Man in Tamil Nadu, Cops Suspect Love Triangle

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the police in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district after he was accused of allegedly killing another man. The deceased person has been identified as 22-year-old P. Madankumar. He was a painter based out of Kovilpatti’s Stalin Colony. The boy killed Madankumar over a matter of triangular love.

The incident took place on July 29 and the arrest was made on Monday, August 2. S. Jayakumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), had visited the crime scene after the matter was brought to light. The body of the 22-year-old was found on the morning of July 30. Police had formed a special team to arrest the accused in the case. The body was sent for post-mortem at the Kovilpatti government hospital.

Speaking to The Times of India, S Jayakumar said that the accused considered Madankumar as a threat to his love affair. As a result, the juvenile made a plan to kill him on July 29. He used a machete to murder Madankumar. He threw the murder weapon in a pond and fled the crime scene.

The report also mentions the series of events that took place on the night of the murder. The accused had invited Madankumar for drinks. When Madankumar was drunk and looking at his mobile phone, the juvenile attacked him from behind and severed his head with a machete.

The police revealed that the two of them knew each other as they were both painters. The girl that they were talking to was 16 years old. She was a Class 8 dropout. Police sources said that she was closer to Madankumar and the juvenile didn’t like that.

The accused is currently at a juvenile home. The murder weapon has been recovered by the police after they took the accused to the crime spot. It was he who told the cops that the machete he used in the crime is in the pond.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here