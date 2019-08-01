JVVNL Helper-2 result 2019: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Result Released at energy.rajasthan.gov.in
Image for representation.
JVVNL Helper-2 result 2019 | The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVN) limited or Jaipur Discom has released the result of JVVNL Helper-2 on its official website. The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam or Jaipur Discom is the Rajasthan government enterprise which looks after the distribution and supply of electricity in 12 districts of the state, namely Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk and Karauli.
The JVVNL Helper-2 Result 2019 has been declared for the Helper recruitment announced last year. The details of the recruitment details of JVVNL Helper results can also accessed from the official website of Rajasthan, JVVNL, at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
All the candidates who applied for JVVNL Helper-2 Recruitment 2018 can check their result by accessing the direct link. The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Helper-2 Result has been declared for all districts, except Kota and Bharatpur City. The JVVNL Helper-2 Exam was conducted from December 26, 2018 to January 3, 2019 at various centres across the state of Rajasthan.
JVVNL Helper results 2019: How to download your results
Step 1: Visit the official website of JVVNL recruitment at energy.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Under the ‘Career’ section, click on the Helper 2 result provided on the homepage
Step 3: All the candidates can directly go to the link
Step 4: On the log-in, sign-in using your registration details
Step 5: Submit the details and check your JVVNL result from next page
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
- energy.rajasthan.gov.in
- Jaipur Discom
- Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Result
- JVVNL Helper-2 Recruitment 2018
