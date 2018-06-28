English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JVVNL Recruitment 2018: 2433 Technical Helper Posts at Jaipur, Stay Tuned for Detailed Notification on 2nd July 2018
JVVNL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 2433 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper has been released on the official website of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Jaipur
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JVVNL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 2433 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper has been released on the official website of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Jaipur - energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
The application process and selection process will be updated on 2nd July 2018, next month. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to follow the official website to understand the complete selection process and apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018.
JVVNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Technical Helper Posts: 2433
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in either Lineman/ Electrician/ Power Electrician/ Wireman/ SBA trade.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/jaipurdiscom/pdf/docs/Tech_helper.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years.
Selection Process:
The process for the selection will be notified later on 2nd July 2018 on the official website.
Also Watch
The application process and selection process will be updated on 2nd July 2018, next month. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to follow the official website to understand the complete selection process and apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018.
JVVNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Technical Helper Posts: 2433
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in either Lineman/ Electrician/ Power Electrician/ Wireman/ SBA trade.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/jaipurdiscom/pdf/docs/Tech_helper.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years.
Selection Process:
The process for the selection will be notified later on 2nd July 2018 on the official website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- When Donald Trump's Joke on Cristiano Ronaldo Fell Flat
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal