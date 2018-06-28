GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Contributor Content

Updated:June 28, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
JVVNL Recruitment 2018: 2433 Technical Helper Posts at Jaipur, Stay Tuned for Detailed Notification on 2nd July 2018
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JVVNL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 2433 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper has been released on the official website of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Jaipur - energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process and selection process will be updated on 2nd July 2018, next month. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to follow the official website to understand the complete selection process and apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018.

JVVNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Technical Helper Posts: 2433

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in either Lineman/ Electrician/ Power Electrician/ Wireman/ SBA trade.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/jaipurdiscom/pdf/docs/Tech_helper.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years.

Selection Process:
The process for the selection will be notified later on 2nd July 2018 on the official website.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
