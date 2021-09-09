Jwala Mata Temple in Himachal’s Bilaspur Suffers Damage As Lightning Strikes

A 100-year-old temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh was damaged as lighting struck on the temple on Thursday morning. The top part of the Jalpa Devi temple, popularly known as Jwala Mata temple, was damaged in the incident. No loss to life was reported in the lightning strike. The temple is located in Swahan village under the Swarghat sub-division of Bilaspur district.

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh including Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Bilaspur are receiving heavy rain since morning. Moderate to heavy rain is continuing in several parts of the state since last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert expecting heavy rain in the state till September 12.

This lightning fell on the ‘Kalash’ installed on the top of the temple. The structure of the temple has suffered heavy damage due to the lightning and heavy rain. The idols of the Goddess and the gate of the temple were also damaged. The temple is said to be more than 100 years old and every year a fair is also organized here.

During the lightning incident, the priest was offering prayers inside the temple. However, he came out of the temple in time and saved his life. Few laborers were also engaged in construction work near the temple. However, none of them suffered any injury due to a lightning strike.

The priest of the temple said that this temple is about 60 feet high. He said that the lightning incident occurred at around 7 am on Thursday.

The temple committee has urged the local administration and the people to cooperate fully for the repairing of the damaged part of the religious site.

Due to incessant rains, normal life has been affected in several districts of the state, however, no casualty loss of life have been reported yet.

IMD has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state. It has issued a warning of rain in the plains and medium altitude areas of the state. Earlier, light rainfall was witnessed in many districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

