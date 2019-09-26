Jyotiraditya Scindia Writes to PM Modi, Seeks Early Release of Rs 10,000 Crore Flood Relief Package for MP

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking early release of Rs 10,000 crore flood relief package for rain-ravaged Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia’s letter to the PM comes days after he toured the 10 worst-hit districts in the state, including Mandsaur, Neemuch and those in Gwalior-Chambal division.

Extremely heavy rainfall and floods killed 596 people and 1,761 cattle and damaged 67,033 houses, Scindia said in the letter. It also affected 13,61,773 farmers and damaged crops spread over 14 lakh acres of land, he added.

"Keeping in view the heavy losses caused by flood and extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, I humbly request you to issue a directive for quick release of the Centre's financial help to the state," the former Union minister said.

As per the initial estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the letter further read.

Starting his tours from Nayagaon in Neemuch, Scindia had said that he wasn’t happy with the survey reports and offered three suggestions to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on flood relief -- assistance from Department of Revenue, insurance companies and then from the corpus of the State Disaster Response Fund.

Last week, a five-member central team had visited the state to assess the damage caused by floods.

