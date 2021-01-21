KCR Announces 10% EWS Reservation in Jobs, Education After Ultimatum by Upper Castes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has announced that the state government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state. The chief minister said that a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued.

“There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to those economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement 10 percent reservations to the EWS while continuing the reservations to those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is. As on date in the State 50 per cent reservations are being implemented to the weaker sections. With 10 percent reservations to the EWS, the reservation percentage will be 60 percent,” the Rao clarified.

The news come hours after BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy had said that KCR has "election fever" and that he was deliberately deferring the implementation of such a reservartion.

Earlier this week, upper caste communities in Telangana had given an ultimatum to the state government demanding reservations and claiming lakhs of students were being deprived of jobs.