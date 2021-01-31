CPI(M) MP and Kisan Sabha Leader K K Ragesh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Gurugram Hospital

K K Ragesh, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Ragesh, who is also the leader of Kisan Sabha, has been protesting against the Centre's farm laws at Delhi borders. He has submitted a notice seeking to table private member's bills to repeal the three laws.

Another CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP, K Somaprasad, who is in Kerala, also tested positive for the coronavirus.