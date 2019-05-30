Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

K L Rahul-Sonal Chauhan to Yuvraj Singh-Kim Sharma, Here are Some Famous Bollywood-cricket Link-ups

While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Bollywood and Cricket are two extreme essentials for Indians, who idolize cricketers and Bollywood stars in many ways. And our love for these stars has led to many famous and infamous link-ups in the past and present. While it’s KL Rahul and Sonal Chauhan who are in news these days for their alleged love affair, there have been a lot many celebs who have been in headlines for their alleged link-ups.

While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end:

Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin

Sangeeta Bijlani fell in love and married the then-Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin aka Azhar, in 1996. Sangeeta had changed her name to Ayesha Azhar in order to marry Azharuddin. However, the couple separated in 2010.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

Before marrying Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh rumouredly dated the Mohabbatein girl Kim Sharma for 4 continuous years. However, the relationship didn’t work and the couple broke up.

Sourav Ganguly and Nagma

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was already married when the reports on his affair with actress Nagma started doing rounds. However, Sourav Ganguly put the rumours to rest and continued with his married life.

Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat

There were rumours about Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma dating when their cosy pictures emerged online. However, the two called it quits, and Sofia even took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepika Padukone

MS Dhoni reportedly dated Deepika Padukone, who was often seen cheering up for the former Indian captain. However, the rumour ended soon, and both went on separate ways.

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh

Ravi Shastri is said to have a fling with Armita Singh as she was often seen at the stands of Sharjah stadium cheering for Shastri. However, the duo parted ways and married different partners.

Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani

Before marrying Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan was in a serious relationship with Isha Sharvani. However, the two broke-up in 2012, with a confirmation from Isha Sharvani.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

While it has been quite public, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards dated each other and were in a serious relationship. However, when Neena became pregnant, Sir Vivian chose to stay with his first wife and never got married to Neena.

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan

Reena Roy fell in love with Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and married him soon after. While she even quit her filmy career to be with him, the marriage took an ugly turn and the two got divorced.

Anju Mahendru and Sir Gary Sobers

Anju Mahendru had an affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers while she was on a break from her relationship with actor Rajesh Khanna. The two even got engaged but called it off later.

