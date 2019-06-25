Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

K Natarajan to Be Next Director General of Indian Coast Guard

Natarajan is currently the Additional Director General of the ICG's Western Sea Board, which looks after the security of the sensitive maritime boundary from Gujarat to Kerala.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
K Natarajan to Be Next Director General of Indian Coast Guard
File Photo of K Natarajan. (indiancoastguard.gov.in)
Loading...

New Delhi: K Natarajan has been appointed as the next Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), sources said on Tuesday.

He will take over from Rajendra Singh, who retires on June 30.

Natarajan is currently the Additional Director General of the ICG's Western Sea Board, which looks after the security of the sensitive maritime boundary from Gujarat to Kerala.

A 1984-batch officer, Natarajan has held various important command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

The flag officer has commanded all classes of ICG ships ¬— Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.

His important command appointments ashore include the Commander, Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu) and the Commanding Officer, ICGS Mandapam.

Natarajan's key staff assignments at the Coast Guard headquarters include Principal Director (Policy and Plans), Chairman, Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations), Coast Guard Advisor (CGA) to Director General, ICG.

The flag officer has also held the posts of Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration) at Headquarters Region (East), Chennai and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Region (West), Mumbai.

He has also held the post of Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram