K Natarajan to Be Next Director General of Indian Coast Guard
File Photo of K Natarajan. (indiancoastguard.gov.in)
New Delhi: K Natarajan has been appointed as the next Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), sources said on Tuesday.
He will take over from Rajendra Singh, who retires on June 30.
Natarajan is currently the Additional Director General of the ICG's Western Sea Board, which looks after the security of the sensitive maritime boundary from Gujarat to Kerala.
A 1984-batch officer, Natarajan has held various important command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.
The flag officer has commanded all classes of ICG ships ¬— Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.
His important command appointments ashore include the Commander, Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu) and the Commanding Officer, ICGS Mandapam.
Natarajan's key staff assignments at the Coast Guard headquarters include Principal Director (Policy and Plans), Chairman, Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations), Coast Guard Advisor (CGA) to Director General, ICG.
The flag officer has also held the posts of Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration) at Headquarters Region (East), Chennai and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Region (West), Mumbai.
He has also held the post of Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi.
