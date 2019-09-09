‘K Sivan has No Personal Accounts’, ISRO Tweets after Multiple Fake Accounts Pop up

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) clarified on Monday that its Chairman K. Sivan does not have any personal account on social media.

ISRO said in a tweet: "It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan are operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts."

Meanwhile, ISRO officials said that any update on Chandrayaan-2 mission, including the status of the moon lander Vikram that crash-landed on the lunar surface on Saturday, will be announced on the organization's website.

