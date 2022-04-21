K. Subramaniam Birth Anniversary: Little Known Facts About Late Director

This year, April 20 marked the 118th birthday of late director K Subramaniam. Subramaniam’s name was synonymous with films on an array of socio-political issues, including the caste system, women’s oppression, child marriage, the dowry and others. Subramaniam was born on April 20, 1904.

Subramaniam’s cinematic journey started in 1928 when he joined the Associate Films production company. Subramaniam became an assistant to prominent filmmaker Raja Sandow P.K. He was a part of numerous silent films made by Raja. He got to learn the tricks of filmmaking under Raja. After learning these techniques for a brief period, Subramaniam embarked on his journey of independent filmmaking.

One of the best things in Subramaniam’s films was the blend of social activism. His film Balayogini discussed the plight of widows. Thyagabhoomi and Bhakta Chetha, which dealt with the subject of untouchability, are considered path-breaking films till date. Thyagabhoomi was based on a novel penned by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Both film and novel were banned at that time. Subramaniam also became the first South Indian film-maker to make a Hindi film titled Prem Sagar.

Subramaniam was not just limited to making films. He also played a prominent role in the establishment of organisations like the South Indian Film Chamber Of Commerce, The South Indian Film Artistes Association and others.

Subramaniam was married twice, first to Meenakshi and then to S.D Subbulakshmi (with the consent of his first wife). Meenakshi wrote and composed songs for many of his films.

Subramaniam’s family has carried his rich legacy forward. His sons S.V. Ramanan and Dr S. Krishnaswami have been quite active in the film industry. Dr Padma Subramaniam is now quite a famous ballet dancer.

Padma made her first on-screen appearance as a dancer in the film Gita Gandhi. Dr S. Krishnaswami has been applauded for his historical films and series. One of those films, He Swam Against The Colonial Current, has been immensely appreciated. He Swam Against The Colonial Current is the biography of his father.

