‘Kabaad Se Jugaad’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Finds Mention in PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

Uttar Pradesh’s novel initiative — ‘Kabaad Se Jugaad’ — found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 93rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

The PM praised the campaign to beautify public places in an environment-friendly way through waste such as iron scrap, plastic waste, old tyres and drums at low cost.

Terming the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative in the state as a perfect example of protection of the environment as well as beautification of the city, Modi said, “The campaign is also an example of how to beautify public places at low cost. I appreciate all people involved in this campaign from the core of my heart.”

THE CAMPAIGN

Realising the vision of the state government to beautify cities, the Meerut Municipal Corporation (MMC) launched a campaign to illuminate Meerut and named it ‘Kabaad Se Jugaad’.

I would also like to tell you about the 'Kabaad se Jugaad' campaign of Meerut. This campaign is related to the protection of the environment as well as the beautification of the city: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HpWes2UnPS — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 25, 2022

Civic commissioner Amit Pal Sharma said the campaign is an example of how public places can be beautified at low cost. The city is being decorated using waste and discarded items such as iron scrap, plastic waste, old tyres and drums.

He further said that arrangements were made at the circuit house intersection with artificial light trees, barricading from waste wheels of hand carts, mini wheel parks, display walls from old JCB tyres, and stool tables for sitting in the parks, among others. By using items at a lower cost, the city was decorated in a beautiful, unique way, presenting a ‘model’ before others.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here